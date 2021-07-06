Watch
New US rules to protect animal farmers expected this week

M. Spencer Green/AP
FILE - This June, 28, 2012, file photo shows hogs at a farm in Buckhart, Ill. The Biden administration plans to revive a set of rules designed to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country's largest meat processors that the Trump administration killed four years ago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Farm Rules
Posted at 8:07 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 09:07:21-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Biden administration plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country’s largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in the agriculture sector.

The new rule will make it easier for farmers to sue companies they contract with over unfair practices.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is also expected to tighten the definition of what it means for meat to be labeled a “Product of USA” to exclude when animals are raised in other countries and simply processed in the United States.

