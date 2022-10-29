NSP requests Lincoln Police Department investigate motorcycle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol has requested the Lincoln Police Department to investigate a fatality crash that involved a motorcycle that allegedly fled multiple traffic stop attempts Friday evening.

Here’s what we know from NSP:

Around 9:20 p.m. Friday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plates that was driving on O Street in east Lincoln. As the trooper attempted the traffic stop near 48th Street, the motorcycle allegedly refused to yield and accelerated to a high rate of speed. The trooper didn’t initiate a pursuit.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the NSP Aviation Support Division was airborne assisting with traffic enforcement and observed the motorcycle flee the traffic stop. The helicopter began tracking the motorcycle. NSP said pilots observed the motorcycle splitting lanes between vehicles as it traveled through town.

The helicopter eventually tracked the motorcycle into downtown Lincoln and directed troopers to the area.

Around 10:00 p.m. troopers attempted another traffic stop in the Haymarket area, but the motorcycle allegedly drove onto a sidewalk, nearly striking pedestrians, and again fled the traffic stop, according to troopers.

NSP said because of the number of vehicles and pedestrian traffic in the area, troopers did not initiate a pursuit, however, the NSP helicopter continued monitoring from the air.

At approximately 10:09 p.m., the motorcycle began traveling northbound on Interstate 180. The NSP helicopter observed the rider was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed and splitting lanes between vehicles. NSP said the motorcycle then struck the rear of another vehicle and crashed prior to reaching the Cornhusker Highway interchange.

NSP said the nearest trooper was in downtown Lincoln at the time of the crash. Troopers responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures before paramedics arrived, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NSP.

The rider has been identified as Hadeer Ali, 25, of Lincoln.

NSP has asked the Lincoln Police Department to conduct the crash investigation.

