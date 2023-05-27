NSP Troopers arrest Washington woman after multiple county pursuit Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Patrol Troopers arrested a 31-year-old Washington woman following a pursuit in multiple counties, Friday night.

Here’s what we know:

According to NSP, at approximately 11:15 p.m. Friday, NSP was notified that Seward County Deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle that had fled a traffic stop.

The pursuit was eastbound on I-80 heading into Lancaster County. Troopers were able to locate the pursuit and took over as primary, as the vehicle continued on I-80 through Lincoln, said NSP.

Authorities say, the vehicle, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was traveling in excess of 120 miles per hour.

According to NSP, at mile marker 412, the driver turned around in the median and began traveling westbound on I-80, exited at the Waverly interchange, and began traveling westbound toward Lincoln on Highway 6.

The NSP AirWing was able to pick up the pursuit from the air and troopers on the ground discontinued their pursuit.

The vehicle turned southbound on 84th Street, entered a parking lot, and drove into a field where it came to a stop, said NSP.

The driver then fled on foot and NSP pilots directed troopers to the area.

Troopers called for Lincoln Fire and Rescue when the vehicle had caused a fire in the field’s tall grass.

After a search of approximately 15 minutes, an NSP K9 was able to track the driver to where she was hiding on the bank of Stevens Creek. She was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, Georgina De La Cadena, 31, of Vancouver, Washington was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and obstructing a peace officer.

Additional charges are pending in Seward County. She was lodged in Seward County Jail.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.