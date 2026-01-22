Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NU regents rebuild Nebraska Medicine board amid attorney general investigation

Interim board includes physicians and healthcare leaders as Clarkson buyout proceeds
University of Nebraska regents rebuild Nebraska Medicine's board following attorney general investigation and lawsuit against owners.
NU Regents rebuild Nebraska Medicine board amid investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is now rebuilding Nebraska Medicine's board of directors.

The move follows concerns about board actions that are now under investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General and a lawsuit the board filed against its two owners: the University of Nebraska and Clarkson Regional Health Services.

It also follows last week's regents' vote to buy out Clarkson's shares.

Under Nebraska law, the owners have authority to make this change. The interim board includes physicians, healthcare leaders and community members.

Once the buyout is complete, Nebraska Medicine will have an all-physician-led board.

