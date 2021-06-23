Watch
Offutt Air Force Base's 55th Wing gets first female leader

Posted at 12:41 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 13:46:31-04

Offutt Air Force Base’s 55th Wing has a new leader — the first woman to command the 80-year-old reconnaissance unit.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that Col. Kristen Thompson took over command Tuesday, becoming the first woman among the 65 officers who have led the unit since it was established in 1941.

She replaces Col. Gavin Marks, who was the first Black leader of the unit. Marks led the 55th Wing through a tumultuous time that included the early stages of recovery from the March 2019 floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 300 people, including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, attended the ceremony.

