Omaha couple dead after car accident in Saunders County

Saunders County Sheriff's Office says they were taken to separate hospitals
An Omaha couple is dead after a car accident Friday morning. Saunders County Sheriffs say distracted driving could be a factor
Omaha couple killed in car crash near Waterloo
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb — An Omaha couple died after a car crash just outside Waterloo Friday morning.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office says both vehicles were southbound on Highway 77. Jack Van Slyke, 18, of Waterloo hit the rear end of a 2023 Mercedes GLB while driving a 2005 Ford Explorer.

John Miller, 81, and Shiela Miller, 78, were taken to separate hospitals where they died from their injuries.

Van Slyke was taken to Saunders County Medical Center with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but investigators believe distracted driving is a factor.

