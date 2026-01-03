Omaha couple dead after car accident in Saunders County

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb — An Omaha couple died after a car crash just outside Waterloo Friday morning.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office says both vehicles were southbound on Highway 77. Jack Van Slyke, 18, of Waterloo hit the rear end of a 2023 Mercedes GLB while driving a 2005 Ford Explorer.

John Miller, 81, and Shiela Miller, 78, were taken to separate hospitals where they died from their injuries.

Van Slyke was taken to Saunders County Medical Center with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but investigators believe distracted driving is a factor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

