Omaha man to be tried again for murders following hung jury

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County prosecutors say they'll try an Omaha man again for a 2019 double killing after a jury deadlocked on convicting him this week.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that a lone holdout on the jury in the case against 22-year-old Nyir Kuek led to a mistrial being declared Wednesday in his murder trial that relied on circumstantial evidence, including two eyewitnesses.

Prosecutors promised to try Kuek again for the June 18, 2019, shooting deaths of 50-year-old Tracy Atkins and 57-year-old Michael Sykora in an Omaha home. That would be the third trial for Kuek in the case. His first ended in mistrial last year when someone in the courtroom tested positive for COVID-19.

