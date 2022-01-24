Omaha native Brandon Straka sentenced to three months home detention and a $5K fine for Jan. 6

OMAHA, Neb. — Pro-Trump social media influencer Brandon Straka, who posted video of himself at the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot, has been sentenced to three months of home detention.

FBI Omaha Field Office Brandon Straka

The federal judge who sentenced 45-year-old Straka on Monday said she was disturbed that the Nebraska native used his social media influence to encourage and defend the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Prosecutors say Straka abused his online platform to stir up the mob, encourage others to storm the Capitol and to take a protective shield from a police officer.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich also sentenced Straka to three years of probation and ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.