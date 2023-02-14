Omaha police and firefighters preparing to face off in 'Guns and Hoses Hockey Challenge'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a little over a month, first responders will be lacing up their ice skates for the annual "Guns and Hoses Hockey Challenge."

Area firefighters will battle it out at the Baxter Arena against police personnel as players on the opposing team on Sunday, March 19th.

The family-friendly event raises money for the First Responders Foundation.

It's bound to be a lively game this year, according to captains on both sides.

"I like to consider myself a connoisseur of trash-talking. Some of those guys can back it up, I probably do a little too much of it but to me, that's a lot of it. We use humor to alleviate a lot of stress and just make things in our lives a lot lighter so I just try to keep that going, the chirping back and forth," said Anthony Desciscio, captain of the blue team, OPD officer.

"We gotta take care of each other's backs out on the streets. So this is our time we can kind of beat each other up and have fun with it,” said Erek Panneton, captain of the red team, OFD firefighter.

Tickets are $12 apiece and you can buy them through the First Responders Foundation website.

