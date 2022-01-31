Omaha Police Department investigating domestic disturbance; one of its officers arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In an email, the Omaha Police Department said one of its officers was arrested and booked into Douglas County Corrections on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

According to OPD, an incident took place around 4 a.m. Sunday when officers were called to as address on Laurel Ave. regarding an assault.

"Officers spoke with the female victim who had injuries to her head and face," police said in the email. "The victim identified the suspect as her girlfriend, Brittney Taylor, who is an Omaha Police officer."

Taylor has been placed on administrative leave. OPD said an internal investigation was initiated, separate from the criminal investigation.

