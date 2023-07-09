Omaha Police Department investigating early Sunday shooting that injured one

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Sunday.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to Immanuel Hospital at 2:28 a.m. and spoke with the victim, Keshaun Williams, 19.

Williams claimed he was shot while in Benson Park, said police. Officers were unable to locate a scene in Benson Park.

Williams' injuries are not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

