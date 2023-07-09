Watch Now
Omaha Police Department investigating early Sunday shooting that injured one

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 13:47:35-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Sunday.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to Immanuel Hospital at 2:28 a.m. and spoke with the victim, Keshaun Williams, 19.

Williams claimed he was shot while in Benson Park, said police. Officers were unable to locate a scene in Benson Park.

Williams' injuries are not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

