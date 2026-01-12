Omaha Police Department investigating Mega Saver robbery

The Omaha Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning. Police say it happened at the Mega Saver at 8242 Maple Street. OPD says the suspect pointed a firearm at the employee and demanded money.

The department also says the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Omaha Police Department asks anyone with information to call crime stoppers at (402) 444-7867.

