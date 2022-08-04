Watch Now
Omaha Police Department is holding a gun and fireworks amnesty day on Saturday

Mel Evans/AP
Police officers examine guns Friday, Jan. 25, 2013, in Trenton, N.J., during a gun buy back program. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Posted at 3:14 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 16:14:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is hosting fireworks and gun amnesty day on Saturday, it announced in a news release.

Those who wish to dispose of leftover fireworks, guns or ammunition can drop them off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seymour Smith Park, 72nd and Harrison Streets, and Omaha Fire Station 43 at 103rd and Fort Street. Citizens may drop off property, no questions asked.

