Omaha Police identify the victim of early Thursday morning homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning near 17th and S Street.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Thursday at 2:44 a.m. Omaha Police officers were called to the area of 17th and S Street in regards to a shooting.

One male victim was located and transported by OFD to UNMC where he was declared deceased, said police.

The victim has been identified as Adrrell Taylor, 27, of Omaha.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Omaha Police Department's Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, atwww.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

