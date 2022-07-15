Omaha Police investigate Friday homicide
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Police Department cruiser sits outside of the Nebraska State Office Building on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 17:46:45-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Friday in the area of St. Mary's Ave and S 26th Ave.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
