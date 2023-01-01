Omaha Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight near North 61st Street and Ogden Street.

Here's what we know from police:

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that involved a 13-year-old boy.

According to OPD, officers responded to the area of North 61st and Ogden Streets for a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

They located a boy that was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, said Omaha Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org [email.mg.dotcomm.org] or on the P3 Tips mobile app. An anonymous tip leading to the arrest of a suspect in a felony assault involving a firearm is eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.