Omaha Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jan 01, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight near North 61st Street and Ogden Street.

Here's what we know from police:

Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that involved a 13-year-old boy.

According to OPD, officers responded to the area of North 61st and Ogden Streets for a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

They located a boy that was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, said Omaha Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org [email.mg.dotcomm.org] or on the P3 Tips mobile app. An anonymous tip leading to the arrest of a suspect in a felony assault involving a firearm is eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

