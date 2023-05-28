Omaha Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting that critically injured one

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that injured one person near Ames Avenue.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to shots fired near North 25th and Taylor Streets shortly after 3:45 a.m. The 911 call was upgraded to a shooting near Ames Avenue.

Krishna Johnigan, 20, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

