Omaha Police investigating homicide that occurred late Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday night near 28th and Harrison Streets.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, at 11:40 p.m. police were called to the area of 28th and Harrison Street to assist OFD with a party down with CPR in progress.

The party was transported to UNMC, where he was pronounced dead, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.