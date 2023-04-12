Omaha police investigating Kwik Shop robbery that occurred Wednesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a Wednesday morning robbery that occurred at the Kwik Shop located at 2202 North 90th Street.

Here’s what we know:

According to OPD, officers responded to the business at 3:46 a.m. and determined two black males entered the store, demanded money from the business, and phones from an employee and a customer.

The suspects assaulted the victims and then left on foot, said police.

OFD medics treated the victims at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

