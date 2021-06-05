Omaha police investigating pair of shootings

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings.
Police said they responded to 2760 Laurel Ave. just before 4 a.m. and found 59-year-old Steven Spears suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.
Spears was brought to Nebraska Med with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to 2905 Laurel Avenue and found 38-year-old Terrell Jackson with apparent gunshot injuries.
Jackson was brought to Nebraska Med with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Jackson was shot at an unknown location and was brought to 2905 Laurel Ave. via a private car.
Anyone with information, in either case, can contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.
