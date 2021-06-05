Watch
Omaha police investigating pair of shootings

Police Lights
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 05, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings.

Police said they responded to 2760 Laurel Ave. just before 4 a.m. and found 59-year-old Steven Spears suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Spears was brought to Nebraska Med with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to 2905 Laurel Avenue and found 38-year-old Terrell Jackson with apparent gunshot injuries.

Jackson was brought to Nebraska Med with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Jackson was shot at an unknown location and was brought to 2905 Laurel Ave. via a private car.

Anyone with information, in either case, can contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

