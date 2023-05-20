Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning armed bank robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that occurred at an Access Bank located at 202 North 180th Street.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, Saturday at 11:37 a.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at Access Bank located at 202 North 180th Street.

A heavy-set black male entered the bank while allegedly pointing a gun at the clerks, went into the back room, and removed an undetermined amount of cash from the vault, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of bank robbery suspects are eligible for a $20,000 reward.

