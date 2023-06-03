Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning shooting that left one injured

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that occurred at 36th and Parker Streets leaving one person injured.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Saturday at 3:09 a.m. officers were called to Creighton CHI at 24th & Cuming Streets in regards to a walk-in shooting victim.

A black male juvenile was located with non-life threatening injuries, said police.

Authorities said the juvenile stated he was shot somewhere in the area of 33rd & Parker Streets, drove to his father's house and his father transported him to Creighton CHI for treatment.

A scene was eventually located at 36th & Parker Streets.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.