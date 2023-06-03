Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police investigating Saturday morning shooting that left one injured

OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
OPD Extras
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 11:06:51-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that occurred at 36th and Parker Streets leaving one person injured.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Saturday at 3:09 a.m. officers were called to Creighton CHI at 24th & Cuming Streets in regards to a walk-in shooting victim.

A black male juvenile was located with non-life threatening injuries, said police.

Authorities said the juvenile stated he was shot somewhere in the area of 33rd & Parker Streets, drove to his father's house and his father transported him to Creighton CHI for treatment.

A scene was eventually located at 36th & Parker Streets.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018