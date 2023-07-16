Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating Saturday night homicide at 14th and Pinkney

Libby Kamrowski
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 12:03:53-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a homicide that occurred at 14th Avenue and Pinkney Street Saturday night.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to a shooting call at 9:32 p.m. and located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

OFD medics transported the victim to the Nebraska Medical Center where he was declared dead, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

