Omaha Police investigating shooting near 20th and Vinton Street Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 20th and Vinton Street Tuesday afternoon.
Here's what we know from police:
According to OPD, officers responded to the scene at 1:59 p.m. and located the victim Hector Salgado-Alvarez, 38.
OFD medics transported Salgado-Alvarez to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
