Omaha Police investigating shooting near 20th and Vinton Street Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 20th and Vinton Street Tuesday afternoon.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the scene at 1:59 p.m. and located the victim Hector Salgado-Alvarez, 38.

OFD medics transported Salgado-Alvarez to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

