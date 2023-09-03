Omaha Police investigating shooting that injured 40-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near 56th and Ames early Sunday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Sunday at 5:11 a.m., officers responded to the area of 56th and Ames Avenue for a shooting where officers located Johnny Chatmon, 40, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Chatmon was transported by OFD to UNMC for treatment and is currently in stable condition, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

