Omaha Police investigating shooting that injured a 25-year-old man

Posted at 11:50 AM, May 29, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

At 8:55 a.m., police were called to the area of 92nd & Cady Ave for a shooting. Officers were updated the victim was transported by private vehicle to Methodist Hospital.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Kalid Mahamed, said that three suspects assaulted him and shot at him. Mahamed sustained non-life-threatening wounds and was transported to UNMC for further treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

