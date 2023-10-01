Omaha Police investigating shooting that occurred near 27th and Browne Street

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 27th and Browne Street Sunday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers arrived and located Olajuwon Burnett, 39, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also located Jelisa Arias, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. Both parties were transported to UNMC where their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

