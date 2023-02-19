Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating Sunday morning shooting at 27th and Laurel Avenue

Posted at 12:18 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 13:18:59-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning at 27th and Laurel Avenue that critically injured one person.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 27th and Laurel Avenue at 12:21 a.m. Sunday.

Officers located Mocktavin Dial, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound.

OFD medics transported Dial to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. He is expected to survive his injuries, said police.

Officers were told that there was a large gathering at the residence and possibly a disturbance before the shooting occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

