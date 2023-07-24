Omaha Police investigating Sunday night homicide near South 86th Parkway

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a homicide that occurred near South 86th Parkway Sunday night.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, Sunday around 8:45 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the area of South 86th Parkway in regards to a shooting where officers located two shooting victims.

OFD declared one victim, later identified as Luis Romero Rodriguez, 28, deceased at the scene and the second victim was transported by OFD to Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition, said police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

