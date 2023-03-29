Omaha Police investigating Tuesday night shooting that injured one person

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person near 44th Avenue and Pinkney late Tuesday.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near North 44th Avenue and Pinkney at 10:36 p.m.

Officers arrived, located shell casings and found the victim Kandice Edwards, 23, inside a nearby residence, said police.

OFD medics transported Edwards to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition. Her injuries are not life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

