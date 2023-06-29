Watch Now
Omaha Police investigating Wednesday evening stabbing that injured one

Posted at 7:59 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 09:20:04-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one person at a Popeye's on North 90th Street Wednesday evening.

Here's what we know from police:

According to an email from OPD, officers responded to Immanuel Hospital at 7:41 p.m. after Jordan Thompson, 28, arrived at the hospital with stab wounds.

Thompson told officers he was involved in a disturbance with an unknown black male at Popeye’s and later realized he had been stabbed, said police.

Thompson’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

