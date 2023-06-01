Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha Police investigating Wednesday night shooting near 49th and Hamilton

OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
OPD Extras
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 09:25:24-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person late Wednesday that occurred at 49th and Hamilton.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the Nebraska Medical Center at 11:57 p.m. after a 31-year-old victim arrived at the hospital.

The victim told officers he was involved in a disturbance near 49th and Hamilton, said police. As the victim drove away, the suspect shot at him.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018