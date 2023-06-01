Omaha Police investigating Wednesday night shooting near 49th and Hamilton

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person late Wednesday that occurred at 49th and Hamilton.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the Nebraska Medical Center at 11:57 p.m. after a 31-year-old victim arrived at the hospital.

The victim told officers he was involved in a disturbance near 49th and Hamilton, said police. As the victim drove away, the suspect shot at him.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

