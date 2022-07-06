Omaha police plan amnesty day for fireworks and guns

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is preparing for an amnesty day to take in leftover fireworks and guns.

This event is for anyone who wants to dispose of leftovers from the 4th of July or guns with no questions asked.

It'll be on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations: Seymour Smith Park at 72nd and Harrison and Fire Station 43 at 103rd and Fort Streets.

