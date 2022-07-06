Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha police plan amnesty day for fireworks and guns

The Omaha Police Department is preparing for an amnesty day to take in leftover fireworks and guns with no questions asked.
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 18:20:03-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is preparing for an amnesty day to take in leftover fireworks and guns.

This event is for anyone who wants to dispose of leftovers from the 4th of July or guns with no questions asked.

It'll be on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations: Seymour Smith Park at 72nd and Harrison and Fire Station 43 at 103rd and Fort Streets.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018