Omaha police respond to dead body found in a Millard dumpster

MILLARD, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after an adult male's body was found in a dumpster behind a plaza near 13520 Discovery Drive in Millard.

The Omaha Police Department responded to the call at 4:40 p.m. Officers confirmed the discovery of the body in a dumpster behind the plaza.

Police said they do not know how long the body was in the dumpster. They are treating the case as a suspicious death investigation.

An officer said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

