Omaha police seek bank robbery suspect

Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 12, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police need help identifying a man believed to be connected to a bank robbery.

Police said officers responded to the US Bank at 3910 N 132nd Street for a robbery just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said they spoke with employees who said the bank was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was described as a Black man wearing dark pants, a white shirt, and a dark hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867).

Tips leading to an arrest in a bank robbery are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $20,000.

