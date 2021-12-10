Omaha Public Library accepting applications for art from community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public Library is accepting artwork for an upcoming exhibit in the Michael Phipps Gallery downtown.

"We've had sculptors, video-based presentations, even once person who put a large planter in the ground and it grew from there, we are not just a paint-on-canvas, frame-on-the-wall," Mark Sorensen, art and culture librarian for the Omaha Public Library.

The library asks that the art relates to education and literacy.

"My Frida Kahlo is what I plan on submitting, said Danny Reyes, artist. “She has a lot of history and strong influence and a lot of women gravitate to her for what she represented during her time."

Reyes says this is also a good opportunity for up-and-coming artists to get some exposure.

"In all of my artwork, I put an ‘F’ on all of the faces to remind me to keep faith in myself and open up every door possible to me," said Reyes.

The Omaha Public Library could have just hand-selected its artists in a private selection process. Instead, library officials opened it up to the entire community to get a more diverse group of artists to participate.

A short essay of 150 words is required with each application.

"In their statements, I would invite anyone to reflect on how their own identity, their own story, contributes to their art and really give that a place to shine,” said Sorenson. “I really hope to be able to get as much representation in the mix of artists as we can."

Any and all mediums are encouraged in the art submissions.

"Omaha is a very diverse community, arts organizations need to work hard to invite and celebrate artists from diverse populations,” said Sorenson.

Artists will be paid a $300 honorarium and their pieces will be shown for three months upon selection. The deadline to submit is Dec. 17.

