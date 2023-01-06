Omaha Public Library announces most popular books checked out in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're looking for some book recommendations in the new year, Omaha Public Library has you covered.

On Friday, they released their list of top circulating titles of 2022.

Top adult fiction titles in print books:

1. “The Maid” by Nita Prose

2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles

3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

4. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley

7. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover

8. “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner

9. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

10. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover

Top adult nonfiction titles in print books:

1. “I'm Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

2. “Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results” by James Clear

3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown

4. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner

5. “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” by Maggie Haberman

6. “You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism” by Amber Ruffin & Lacey Lamar

7. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman, and Jake Silverstein

8. “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli

9. “From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life” by Arthur C. Brooks

10. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Top adult eBooks – fiction & nonfiction:

1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

2. “The Perfume Thief” by Timothy Schaffert

3. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

5. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty

6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

8. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham

9. “The Girl in His Shadow” by Audrey Blake

10. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman

Top print magazines:

1. “People”

2. “Real Simple”

3. “Prevention”

4. “Consumer Reports”

5. “Estefanias”

6. “The Economist”

7. “Good Housekeeping”

8. “National Geographic”

9. “Country Living”

10. “HGTV Magazine”

Top adult DVDs:

1. “Dune”

2. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

3. “Uncharted”

4. “No Time to Die”

5. “House of Gucci”

6. “The Batman”

7. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”

8. “Belfast”

9. “Jurassic World Dominion”

10. “Moonfall”

Top children’s print titles:

1. “The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!” by Mo Willems

2. “Frozen II: Spirits of Nature” by Natasha Bouchard

3. “Pete the Cat: Sir Pete the Brave” by James Dean

4. “Llama Llama Mess, Mess, Mess” by Anna Dewdney & Reed Duncan

5. “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel” by Adam Rubin & Daniel Salmieri

6. “Pete the Cat and the Lost Tooth” by James Dean

7. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney

8. “Pete the Cat: Pete at the Beach” by James Dean

9. “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin & Daniel Salmieri

10. “There Is a Bird on Your Head!” by Mo Willems

Top teen print titles:

1. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han

2. “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

3. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

4. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins

5. “One of Us Is Lying” by Karen M. McManus

6. “The Hawthorne Legacy” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

7. “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak

8. “Firekeeper's Daughter” by Angeline Boulley

9. “Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins

10. “I Must Betray You” by Ruta Sepetys

