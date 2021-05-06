Omaha Public Schools say remote learning to end this year

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's largest school district will not offer strictly remote learning next school year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday that remote learning will end this month.

Remote learning within OPS schools and other Nebraska districts, in which students learned and performed school work at home, began last year with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

OPS will still offer an option for students not ready to return fully to learning in person. The district will expand the Omaha Virtual School, an existing program in which students spend four days a week learning independently at home and attend in-person sessions once each week.