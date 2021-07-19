Omaha says you must handle your large, non-tree debris, but it will cover some of the cost

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many Omaha residents know what to do with tree debris left behind by the July 9 straight-line windstorm that damaged trees, power lines and property. This week, they've cut up most of those branches and left them out on the curb for their regular trash day.

But people with metal and wood debris that can't be left at the curb have to do a little more.

Lumber that can fit in trash carts with the lids closed can be tossed in the trash. But the city says people will have to haul off their own bulky metal and wood items damaged in the storm.

Still, a years-old program that subsidizes dumping bulky items could save Omaha residents some money if they can haul the debris to River City Recycling, just north of 60th and Harrison Streets.

The city subsidizes part of the costs of up to four carloads of dumped items a year, said Jim Kee, Environmental Quality Control Manager for Omaha Public Works.

People can dump patio furniture, regular furniture, mattresses, boxes, swing sets, bicycles, lumber, drywall and more, with a full list available here: Bulky Item Disposal – Wasteline Omaha

This matters to the hundreds of Omahans who lost tables, chairs, trampolines, and outdoor decorations to the storm, along with people who suffered roof and interior damage.

"Currently for $15 you’ll get four vouchers,” he said. “They’ll need to bring two forms of ID, you know a driver’s license and then a utility bill…or their vehicle registration.”

Residents, including Victornio Chavez, cut up tree limbs with help from others and say they hope the city crews leave him nothing more to haul after they stop by on Tuesday.

"That’s what’s left,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ll come and pick it up tomorrow.”

For those without vehicles, the city suggests calling local junk haulers. Some are willing to haul off wood and scrap metal if they can keep it.

Another option the city recommended was contacting your neighborhood association. Kee said neighborhood leaders might know neighbors helping others or private haulers working nearby.

