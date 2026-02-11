Omaha Steaks eliminates restaurant service, local spots look for new suppliers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Steaks announced a business restructuring to focus on direct-to-consumer sales, including plans to open more than a dozen new retail stores this year and expand its delivery capabilities.

The company will add fulfillment centers nationwide as part of the expansion. Omaha Steaks now says it can provide next-day delivery to 85% of the country and same-day delivery in some markets.

As part of the restructuring, plant operations will be consolidated into the company's F Street facility in Omaha.

The changes also include Omaha Steaks exiting its foodservice business, which sold beef to local restaurants. The company said it is working with those restaurants to help them transition without its products moving forward.

