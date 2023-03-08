Omaha Streetcar Authority hosts open house for public input Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Streetcar Authority hosted an open house on Tuesday night to share information and get input about the streetcar project.

It will share design information, including potential stop locations.

The project manager with HDR, the engineering firm in charge of the project, says it is about 15% to 30% designed.

Now, they're working to define the route and car specifications.

“This is our opportunity to get feedback from the broader public to know if we're on the right path as far as the stop locations, the considerations for where the guideway's going. This is really a key time in the project to take that feedback in," said Nick Stadem, a project manager with HDR.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.