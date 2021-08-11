Omaha to apply for federal disaster aid after flooding

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The city of Omaha is expected to apply for federal disaster aid following intense flash flooding over the weekend that collapsed some sewers and sent floodwaters into businesses and homes.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that city officials have been tracking growing expenses from the storm damage and expect to meet the threshold to apply for federal aid.

The storm that dropped torrential rains on the city and surrounding communities Saturday night was the second this summer to prompt the pursuit of federal disaster aid money. In July, a hurricane-force windstorm knocked out power to 188,000 Omaha Public Power District customers.

Officials have not yet released other details about the expected disaster declaration.

