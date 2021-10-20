Watch
Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar

File Photo
Ambulance
Posted at 10:37 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 11:37:03-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Omaha woman has died, more than a week after she was shot at a Des Moines bar.

Police say officers were called to a shooting at the High Dive Bar just before 1 a.m. Oct. 10 and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital.

A 27-year-old man was treated and quickly released. A 26-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition and died Tuesday. Police didn’t release the names of those injured.

The death was the eighth homicide in Des Moines this year.

