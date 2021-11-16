Omaha’s FBI office aiding search for man connected to sexual assault of a child

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Omaha’s FBI office, the bureau is seeking the public’s help in identifying an unknown man who may have information about a child connected to an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The department said the man, identified as John Doe 45, appears in a video recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2020.

Doe is described as a white male with brown hair, a brown mustache and a brown beard. Doe can be heard speaking English in the video. The bureau said it’s possible Doe may be older due to the age of the images and that his appearance may have changed.

In addition to the above photos, the office also provided this image in connection to the investigation:

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ , or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

