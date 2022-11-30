Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium extends Black Friday membership sale

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced in a press release it will extend its Black Friday Membership Sale.

Read the press release below:

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is extending its Black Friday Membership Sale in response to the exciting announcement of Jurassic Adventure at Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska. The Sale is now available until 11:59 p.m. CST on Friday, Dec. 2.

“Due to the popularity of the sale and the recent announcement of Jurassic Adventure at the Wildlife Safari Park, we are happy to extend the Black Friday Membership Sale through Friday, Dec. 2,” said Dennis Schnurbusch, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. “We believe that everyone is going to want to see these amazing life-size dinosaurs that move and ‘breathe’ in the safari setting of the Park. Hopefully, this sale will make it a bit easier for families to enjoy the experience, while also helping the Zoo and Park maintain our mission to inspire, educate and engage people as lifelong stewards of the conservation of animals and their habitats.”

During the Black Friday Membership Sale, shoppers receive more than 20% off when they purchase or renew a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership in combination with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership - a $270 value for the cost of $215 (discount offer valid for Zoo and Wildlife Safari Park combination memberships only). A renewal now adds 12 more months of Zoo fun to your current membership. Memberships can be purchased on the Zoo’s website any time or at Guest Services during Zoo business hours. The special coupon code of 2022BF must be used to

receive the discounted price. For more information, please visit our website at OmahaZoo.com or call 402-733-8401.

As announced earlier this week, Jurassic Adventure will begin at the Wildlife Safari Park on May 5, 2023. The handmade, scientifically accurate, animatronic dinosaurs coming to Ashland will be scattered throughout the Wildlife Safari Park to give an authentic dinosaur-safari feel as guests enjoy their visit. The exhibition is created by Dino Dan, Inc. The company’s founder, “Dino” Don Lessem, is a world-renowned authority on dinosaurs and was the dinosaur advisor to Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. Jurassic Adventure is included with admission to the Wildlife Safari Park.

