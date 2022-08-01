One dead, multiple injured after Sunday afternoon crash in Saunders County

A woman is dead and others are injured after a crash Sunday afternoon in Saunders County.

According to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:36 p.m., various agencies responded to the scene of a four-vehicle injury accident on Hwy 77 between Hwy 109 and the Platte River Bridge.

Multiple people were reported as needing extrication.

Investigation shows a silver 2020 Mazda was traveling northbound on Hwy 77 and a black 2006 Kia Sorento was driving southbound on Hwy 77.

A white 2017 Ford F250 was traveling northbound on Hwy 77 behind the Mazda and a red 2012 Kia Forte was traveling southbound on Hwy 77 behind the Sorento.

Both the silver 2020 Mazda and the black 2006 Sorento drifted toward the center line of the roadway where a collision happened. The collision caused the silver Mazda to veer into the southbound lane of travel and cause another collision with the southbound red 2012 Kia Forte.

The black 2006 Kia Sorento then veered into the northbound lane and caused a secondary collision with the northbound white Ford F250.

The sheriff's office says a single female occupant of the silver 2020 Mazda along with two occupants of the black 2006 Kia Sorento were life flighted to Nebraska Medicine with serious to life threatening injuries.

A single occupant of the red 2012 Kia Forte and a single occupant of the white Ford F250 were transported to Fremont Methodist with non-life-threatening injuries.

The singe female occupant of the silver 2020 Mazda later died at Nebraska Medicine.

Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were used.

The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.