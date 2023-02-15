OneWorld opens new pediatric dental clinic with a Minecraft theme

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The best-selling video game in history has inspired a new, local clinic. It's OneWorld's first pediatric dental clinic.

The clinic opened on Tuesday in Ralston with elements of Minecraft to help engage kids and teens while making them more comfortable.

“I think kids respond to kind of that retro, eight-bit graphic design. And it's not necessarily a Minecraft clinic, as much as it is a digital sort of feel to it,” said OneWorld Dental Director Dr. Brian Penly.

Penly says, ultimately, it's a tool to help improve outcomes for kids and teens.

They'll do cleanings, fillings, crowns, extractions, and preventative services at the clinic.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.