Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

OPD Homicide Unit issues felony warrant for murder, assault suspect

items.[0].image.alt
OPD/KMTV
Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at <i><u><a href="http://www.omahacrimestoppers.org/sitemenu.aspx?ID=642&amp;" target="_blank" style="text-decoration:none;" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-16ec-df4b-a177-36fe73c40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1632937598459,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-35c3-df00-ab7e-f5cb407e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1632937598459,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-35c3-df00-ab7e-f5cb407e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[{&quot;name&quot;:&quot;style&quot;,&quot;value&quot;:&quot;text-decoration:none;&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017c-32aa-df92-a3fc-fbab4af10001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;150982d2-afb0-32bc-8e8f-34b38a365261&quot;}],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;http://www.omahacrimestoppers.org/sitemenu.aspx?ID=642&amp;&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017c-32aa-df92-a3fc-fbab4af10002&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;www.omahacrimestoppers.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017c-32aa-df92-a3fc-fbab4af10000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">www.omahacrimestoppers.org</a></u></i> or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.
J'Maun Haynie graphic.png
Posted at 12:55 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 13:55:24-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Omaha Police Department (OPD), the department is searching for a man it has linked to a homicide that occurred on the night of Sunday, Sept. 12.

OPD says the suspect, 19-year-old J'Maun Haynie, is wanted for alleged first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two counts of using a weapon in a homicide and felony assault that occurred at 9901 Nicholas Street.

The department said, “On Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 11:03 p.m., Omaha Police responded to the parking lot at 9901 Nicholas Street to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived they located an adult male and adult female victim. The female victim, 18-year-old Haley Grim was transported by medics to CUMC - Bergan Mercy Hospital in critical condition, with non-life-threatening injuries. The male victim, 18-year-old Franco Vasquez, was declared deceased at the scene.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

3 News Now is publishing Haynie’s photo because he is not yet in custody and could pose a danger to the community. Our policy is to not publish photos of those who have been charged, but not convicted of crimes unless they are a potential danger to the public.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018