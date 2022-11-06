OPD investigates homicide at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning at 49th Avenue and Miami Street.

Here's what we know from OPD:

Omaha Police are investigating a homicide at 49th Avenue and Miami Street.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and allegedly located a female victim.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported the victim to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.