OPD investigates homicide at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning

Posted at 9:46 AM, Nov 06, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning at 49th Avenue and Miami Street.

Here's what we know from OPD:

Omaha Police are investigating a homicide at 49th Avenue and Miami Street.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and allegedly located a female victim.

Omaha Fire Department medics transported the victim to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

