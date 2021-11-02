Open Door Mission holds regular meetings for community members wishing to volunteer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — People heard stories and did some volunteering at an Omaha homeless shelter on Tuesday. The Open Door Mission hosted its Friends of the Mission monthly meeting, which is a chance for people to give their time by helping the mission with a service project or make a donation.

"If we don't have volunteers we're not able to get everything done. We have not quite 100 staff and there's lots to do. So, we have sack lunches to make, people to serve, there's stuff to do at the outreach center to help serve people coming in the door and these guys help with that," said Amy Harvey, Chief Community Relations Officer at Open Door Mission.

The Open Door Mission hosts the meeting on the first Tuesday of every month.

To learn more about holiday volunteer opportunities or how to donate to the shelter visit: OpenDoorMission.org

